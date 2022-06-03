Red Hot Chili Peppers Debut Bonus Track “Nerve Flip”

Home News Federico Cardenas June 3rd, 2022 - 7:58 PM

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have unveiled a new bonus track previously only available to a select few. Now, fans all over the world will be able to hear the band’s latest track, “Nerve Flip.”

According to Loudwire, “Nerve Flip” was originally only made available on the Japanese physical copy of the group’s latest album, Unlimited Love. It has been noted that bonus tracks only available in Japanese copies are a common result of deals with Japanese record labels. These labels often hope to encourage fans to buy Japanese versions of the album using the exclusive material that they would not be able to get elsewhere. The new track was made available roughly 2 months after the release of Unlimited Love.

Groovy drums, eerie but heavy riffs and catchy lyrics abound all throughout “Nerve Flip’s” 3 minute and six second runtime. Intriguing imagery, especially relating to people’s mental states, are evoked throughout the track, with the chorus for the track singing “Slow down the rivers of time in your mind, It’s just a nerve flip to switch when it’s time for the grind.” While the groove of the track remains very constant, the riffs played in the chorus guide the listener to a variety of different moods, shifting between more cheerful and light riffs and more heavy riffs. Listen to “Nerve Flip” via YouTube below.

The release of the new track comes just the Red Hot Chili Peppers will kick off their international Summer 2022 tour, beginning with a show in Seville, Spain on June 4. The famed alternative rockers will go on to hit various European cities before beginning to play shows in the United States, starting with a performance in Denver, CO on July 23.

Unlimited Love is the first album that Red Hot Chili Peppers have released featuring their returning guitarist John Frusciante since he left the band in 2006.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister