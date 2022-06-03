King Princess Announces New Album Hold On Baby For July 2022 Release

Home News Alexandra Kozicki June 3rd, 2022 - 11:05 PM

The release date of Brooklyn pop artist King Princess’s second album has been revealed as July 29, with two of its new singles scheduled to drop ahead of time on June 8, according to Pitchfork. Another featured single, “For My Friends”, was dropped earlier this year. Hold On Baby follows the artist’s first album, Cheap Queen, which peaked at number 8 on US Heat, as well as her debut EP “Make My Bed”, which featured her Platinum-certified hit single “1950”.

King Princess also released a statement expressing gratitude for her fan’s support, writing “It’s not easy being alive and I feel indebted to you all for providing me air to breathe in this insane world. That’s what King Princess has always been about at its core. Making a home for us to feel safe and weird and messy and imperfect. You are not alone in your feelings. I bet you I feel and have felt the same.”

The artist is known for her social justice advocacy, as well as her LGBTQ+ rights activism and inclusion. She is also popular for her unique sound, which is a mix of pop, rock, and R&B. Her unique and funky style has been praised by critics and fans alike.

A tour promoting the album has also been announced–dates below. You can get tickets via TicketMaster here.

King Princess Tour Dates:

7/5 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theater (ft. Dora Jar.)

7/6 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount (ft. Dora Jar.)

7/8 – Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge (ft. Dora Jar.)

7/9 – Boise, ID @ Revolution (ft. Dora Jar.)

7/12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom (ft. Dora Jar.)

7/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center (ft. Dora Jar.)

7/15 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater (ft. Dora Jar.)

7/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater (ft. Dora Jar.)

7/18 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA (ft. Dora Jar.)

7/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren (ft. Dora Jar.)

7/21 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Amphitheater (ft. Dora Jar.)

7/22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues (ft. Dora Jar.)

7/23 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues (ft. Dora Jar.)

7/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theater at The Midland (ft. Dora Jar.)

7/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory at The District (ft. Dora Jar.)

7/28 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago (Official Lollapalooza Aftershow)

7/29 – Chicago, IL @ Grant Park (Lollapalooza)

8/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium (Ft. Red Hot Chili Peppers.)

9/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater (Ft. Florence and the Machine.)

9/21 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater (Ft. Florence and the Machine.)

9/23 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center (Ft. Florence and the Machine.)

9/24 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena (Ft. Florence and the Machine.)

9/28 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore (Ft. St. Panther.)

9/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore (Ft. St. Panther.)

10/01 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (All Things Go Music Festival)

10/03 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (Ft. St. Panther.)

10/05 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner (Ft. St. Panther.)

10/06 – Portland, ME @ State Theater (Ft. St. Panther.)

10/08 – Toronto, Ontario @ History (Ft. St. Panther.)

10/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore (Ft. St. Panther.)

10/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE (Ft. St. Panther.)

10/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater (Ft. St. Panther.)

10/14 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee (Ft. St. Panther.)

10/15 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theater (Ft. St. Panther.)

3/21 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena (Ft. Florence and the Machine.)