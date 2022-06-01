of Montreal Announce New Album Freewave Lucifer fck fck fck for July 2022 Release, Shares New Song and Video “Marijuana’s a Working Woman”

Home News Karan Singh June 1st, 2022 - 3:57 PM

Owen Ela

Indie pop band of Montreal have announced that they will be putting out a new album next month. Freewave Lucifer f<ck f^ck f>ck will be released via Polyvinyl Record Co. on July 29.

For this project, Kevin Barnes, the creative mastermind behind of Montreal, found inspiration in the Time Machine by H.G. Wells and films such as the Terminator and Avengers: Endgame. Traces of these works can be found in the band’s latest single, “Marijuana’s a Working Woman.” Listen and watch below:

The above video features animation by Madeline Babuka Black and artwork by Kevin’s brother, David Barnes (he also created the album cover). Quirky, colorful and mercurial, this track gives us a glimpse into the restless creativity the band has mastered in their 25 years together.

“Like all the songs on the album, this one was informed by pandemic isolation and the psychological struggle inherent in that kind of existence,” shared Barnes in a press release. “The lyrics are a free-flowing collage of all that I was perceiving and absorbing during that time period. I swapped alcohol for weed midway through the pandemic and that is what the title of the song refers to.”

The functionality of time, uncertainty and isolation are among the many themes the new album explores. Check out the cover art:

In early September, of Montreal will embark on a tour across the United States. Further details are as follows:

9/08 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

9/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Howlin’ Wolf

9/10 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

9/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

9/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

9/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent

9/15 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

9/16 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

9/17 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

9/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

9/19 – Missoula, MT@ the Wilma

9/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro

9/21 – Englewood, CO @ The Gothic

9/22 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

9/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

9/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/04 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/05 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry

10/06 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/08 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

10/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

10/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/11 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

10/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

10/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theatre

10/16 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Photo Credit: Owen Ela