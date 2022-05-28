Yann Tiersen Debuts Unique New Track “11 5 18. 1 12. 12 15 3 8”

Home News Federico Cardenas May 28th, 2022 - 5:38 PM

The electronic musician and composer Yann Tiersen has released a brand new track titled “11 5 18. 1 12. 12 15 3 8.” The single comes off of the musician’s upcoming album, 11 5 18 2 5 18, set to release June 10 via Mute. The upcoming project can be pre-ordered here.

This latest from offering from Tiersen shows off a variety of different moods and ideas, putting emphasis on repeating sounds and samples that are presented in various ways as the atmosphere of the song changes. Making full use of glitches, synths, samples and dance drum beats, this new single shows off clearly Yann Tiersen’s intention to make full use of electronics in his sound, as opposed to his recent previous work which took a more nuanced approach to electronic editing and programming.

Compared to the two previous singles Tiersen has released off of the new project, “11 5 18 2 5 18” and “16 15 21 12 12. 2 15 10 5 18,” this latest track is by far the longest, boasting a nearly 6 and a half minute runtime. A 2 minute intro shows slow and soft synths slowly build up and glitch, before a main repeating melody is introduced and played through the rest of the track. Many different beats and harmonies are played alongside this repeating melody, as the song cycles through moods that are dance-inducing and moods that are softer and more emotional, making “11 5 18. 1 12. 12 15 3 8” a complete and unique sonic journey. Listen to the new single via YouTube below.

11 5 18 2 5 18 will follow Yann Tiersen’s previous full length albums, his 2021 Kerber and his 2019 Portrait.