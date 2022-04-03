Yann Tiersen Announces New Album 11 5 18 2 5 18 For June 2022 Release, Shares Two New Tracks “11 5 18 2 5 18” And “16 15 21 12 12. 2 15 10 5 18”

Home News Anaya Bufkin April 3rd, 2022 - 5:00 PM

French musician and composer Yann Tiersen has announced the details of a new album, 11 5 18 2 5 18, which is set to release on June 10 via Mute on CD and digital platforms. In addition to this, a limited edition clear double vinyl format is scheduled for September 30. Tiersen has also shared two new tracks “16 15 21 12 12”. 2 15 10 5 18″ and “11 5 18 2 5 18” from his upcoming album.

Tiersen’s new, unexpected release was created from experimentation in the studio before his performance at Superbooth, Berlin’s modular and synthesizer festival. The musician found himself in his Esker Studio on the French island of Ushant completing the story he started with 2021’s Kerber–presenting a beautifully textured and highly immersive electronic world. Using samples as his source, similar to his work on Portrait, Tiersen resampled, reprogrammed and recomposed the pieces and created entirely new tracks that are unrecognizable from their original versions.

In “16 15 21 12 12. 2 15 10 5 18”, treated piano samples bend and drift through hypnotizing, pulsing electronics. “11 5 18 2 5 18” begins with sparse, textured electronics propelling the track forward as elements from the original start to gradually open out and spiraling piano patterns give way to pulsating beats. Listen to both tracks here.

11 5 18 2 5 18 is available to preorder at mute.ffm. Where his 2021 album, Kerber, took a more nuanced and slight approach to the electronics, 11 5 18 2 5 18 brings the listener into new sonic spaces and these spaces surely include the dance floor.