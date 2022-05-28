Puddle Of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin Says New Album Is “Basically Pretty Much Done”

Home News Federico Cardenas May 28th, 2022 - 9:58 PM

Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin has announced that the rock band’s upcoming album is almost complete. Scantlin delivered the news about the new project in an interview with Jave Patterson of Reno’s Rock 104.5.

Blabbermouth quotes the singer as stating that “The record is basically pretty much done. I’ve just gotta polish it a little bit up and revise a couple of things.” Scantlin went on to explain that “did a lot of work with [former PUDDLE OF MUDD bassist] Doug Ardito [and former PUDDLE OF MUDD guitarist] Christian Stone that used to be playing with me and stuff like that. And they had basically saved a bunch of songs that were recorded. And I’m really happy about it. It was a little funky, but I’m glad that it was put into a musical vault. So it takes a lot of weight off my shoulders.”

Puddle of Mudd’s upcoming album will follow their previous release, their 2019 Welcome to Galvania, the band’s first album in roughly a decade. It is currently not known when the project will be expected to drop or what it will be titled.

Scantlin’s announcement follows not long after the singer made headlines by storming off of a performance after only a few songs, seemingly intoxicated.