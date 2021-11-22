Wes Scantlin Of Puddle Of Mudd Storms Off Stage After Only Playing Four Songs

Home News Joe Hageman November 22nd, 2021 - 6:23 PM

Puddle of Mudd lead singer Wes Scantlin is once again making the headlines, this time for leaving his show after only playing 4 songs. On Saturday night, Scantlin was set to play a show at the EPIC Event Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. After playing 4 of his old hits, Scantlin stormed off the stage, because according to him the lighting was too bright. He repeatedly complained, at times very explicitly to the whole crowd, about how the lighting at the venue was blinding him and he could barely see. He even seemed to address the person in charge of lighting at the venue, calling them a “f**king motherf**king idiot” as well as a few other explicit insults. Many also say that Scantlin was slurring his words, and was noticeably intoxicated. He did not have much energy for the songs, many times just talking the lyrics rather than giving any sort of effort to sing them. It is unclear if Scantlin will face any legal repercussions for this.

Puddle of Mudd was last popular in the early 2000s, with many grungy rock songs of theirs blowing up on the radio. They always maintained a rather rebellious and loose vibe, associating themselves with Limp Bizkit and Fred Durst. This is also not the first time that Wes Scantlin has left a performance early after showing up drunk, as a similar experience happened in 2004, at the height of their popularity. Since that time, there have many more fiascos, such as riding the luggage conveyor belt at the Denver Airport, claiming he has had Covid-19 three times, or freestyle rapping in the middle of an interview.