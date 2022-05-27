Stranger Things Season 4 Soundtrack Volume 1 Released Featuring Journey, KISS, Kate Bush And More

Home News Mohammad Halim May 27th, 2022 - 4:45 PM

It almost seemed like yesterday that the critically acclaimed Netflix original television series Stranger Things was released. Now, with a fourth season nearly in the rise, the series is bigger than ever. With their very own maze attraction featured in Universal studios, tremendous amounts of merchandise, and the premier of part 1 of their fourth season, fans are wondering what is next for the 80’s inspired show.

In the teaser trailer, fans got a snippet of Bryce Miller/Ahoy Tracks Remix of Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”. And, along with the release of volume one, the soundtrack was shared today! The season 4 volume 1 soundtrack includes wicked, classic artists that perfectly fit the show’s 80’s themes with The Beach Boys and KISS.

The second volume along with the soundtrack for the volume will be released July 1. You can view the soundtrack below.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 Soundtrack

1. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix) – Journey

2. California Dreamin’ – The Beach Boys

3. Psycho Killer – Talking Heads

4. Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush

5. You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) – Dead or Alive

6. Chica Mejicanita – Mae Arnette

7. Play With Me – Extreme

8. Detroit Rock City – KISS

9. I Was A Teenage Werewolf – The Cramps

10. Pass The Dutchie – Musical Youth

11. Wipeout – The Surfaris

12. Object Of My Desire – Starpoint

13. Rock Me Amadeus (The Gold Mix) – Falco

14. Travelin’ Man – Ricky Nelson

15. Tarzan Boy – Baltimora

16. Dream A Little Dream Of Me – Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado