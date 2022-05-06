The Linda Lindas Share Unique New Video For “Why”, Debut Album Growing Up Out Now

Home News Federico Cardenas May 6th, 2022 - 8:29 PM

Teen punk sensations The Linda Lindas have released a new music video for their standout track “Why.” The song comes off of the Linda Lindas’ newly released debut album Growing Up, released April 7 through Epitaph Records.

The music video for “Why,” directed by Elizabeth Ito and Suzie Vlček, begins with a minute long interview of three animated paper characters designed by the band’s Eloise Wong. In the interview, the interviewer, voiced by Kathleen Hanna, asks the characters questions relating to their feelings on punk and music shows in general. When asked “what does punk mean to you?” the characters respond in a variety of ways, describing punk as “describing how you feel,” as relating to persistence, and “being free.” When asked who their favorite band is, the characters all agree: “The Linda Lindas.”

After the interview, we watch the punk-rockers enter onto the stage before beginning their performance of the lively and energetic track. In this performance, we see the Lindas play alongside more drawings of characters, with the video being filled with many simple but charming visual effects. Following the performance, we see the Lindas splash each other with pie and other desserts to close off the video. The band describes the new music video as being a “a tribute to The Decline of Western Civilization, the legendary 1981 documentary about L.A. punk by Penelope Spheeris, and Spirited Away, one of our favorite Miyazaki movies. it is set an an imaginary Save Music in Chinatown show, part of the series of all-ages matinee fund raisers for music education at Eloise’s school, where we played some of our earliest gigs with some of the musicians from Decline––Alice Bag, Phranc, Keith Morris, Chuck Dukowski––who are now our friends. The art was drawn by Eloise, the flyers are real, and no dessert was wasted!”

Earlier this week, The Linda Lindas went onto The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to deliver a performance of their track “Oh!,” with the band’s drummer, 11 year old Mila De La Garza, being the youngest person to ever perform on the Tonight Show in its nearly 7 decade long history.