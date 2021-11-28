Pavement Announce Fourth 2022 Show At Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre

Home News Audrey Herold November 28th, 2021 - 7:46 PM

Pavement, the underground indie rock band from Stockton, California started playing music back in 1989. The band consists of lead singer/guitarist, Stephen Malkmus, vocalist/guitarist, Scott Kannberg, bassist, Mark Ibold, drummer, Steve West, and percussionist/vocalist, Bob Nastanovich. They’re best known for songs like “Harness Your Hopes,” “Summer Babe,” and “Here.” Some of their musical influences includes Sonic Youth, Bob Dylan, and The Velvet Underground. They’re also highly influential themselves in the indie scene and have been cited as an influences by artists such as Beabadoobee, Elliot Smith, and Death Cab for Cutie.

The band released five highly impactful albums Slanted And Enchanted (1992), Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain (1994), Wowee Zowee (1995), Brighten The Corners (1997) and Terror Twilight (1999) — before their breakup in 1999. The band reunited back in 2010 to play four sold out benefits shows at Central Park along with playing major festivals such as Coachella, Reading & Leeds, Primavera Sound, and Pitchfork.

It’s been announced that the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York will be welcoming Pavement for four back to back shows. The shows will be starting from September 30 and ending on October 3rd, 2022 at 8:00 pm (doors 6:30 pm). The tickets to all four shows are currently on sale now. Covid-19 rules apply. Be sure to check the Kings Theatre website for specific rules and regulations that the venue has.

Along with the Brooklyn shows, the band has also announced that they will be reuniting for a 2022 North American tour. This will be the band’s first time playing with each other since their first reunion in 2010. The tour dates are listed below.

Pavement Tour Dates 2022: