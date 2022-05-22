Power Trip’s Blake Ibanez Discusses Future: “Got A Lot Of Music, A Lot Of Songs In The Tank”

Home News Anaya Bufkin May 22nd, 2022 - 1:49 PM

Texan thrash band Power Trip is preparing to make a comeback after the shocking death of the band’s vocalist Riley Gale back in 2020. After Gale’s death, who passed away at the age of 34, Power Trip’s fans wondered what would happen to the band, as far as new music goes. Well, Power Trip’s guitarist Blake Ibanez has shared some information that might be exciting for their fans and listeners.

Since Gale’s unfortunate death, the band has continued to pay tribute to Riley Gale, including performing with John and Donald Tardy to pay their respects to the late frontman. Gale’s family also launched the Riley Gale Foundation. The band shared that they still wish to continue playing together as a band. However, the problem was that the band did not know what steps they wanted to take to make new music. Ibanez and the rest of the band seem to have a better idea now.

According to Loudwire, Ibanez made a statement saying, “Got a lot of music, a lot of songs in the tank. So keep your eyes peeled for what that becomes. I think everybody here, especially that enjoyed Nightmare Logic will really like it. Next thing. Spent a lot of time working on it the last few years.” Additionally, he commented, “I’m doing another side project while just waiting for things to fall into place. With all that, it’s a little more thrash, a little more downtuned to D, and I’m going to do a band and that will be coming out pretty soon. So I’ve got some stuff coming.” Ibanez assures fans that Power Trip will be back and better than ever, stating, “People that like all the Power Trip stuff, then they’ll be excited for what’s coming…I can’t say what it is or exactly what it isn’t gonna be. But the plan right now is for it to continue. So that’s all I can really say right now.” As they take the next steps to continue moving on with their career, it’ll be exciting to see what they have planned next.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva