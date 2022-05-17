Foo Fighters Deny Reports that Taylor Hawkins Wanted to Tour Less

Home News Megan Mandatta May 17th, 2022 - 9:02 PM

Friends of the late musician Taylor Hawkins made claims he wanted to tour less with the Foo Fighters during his final days with Dave Grohl and the others. However, Foo Fighters disputed this claim. Loudwire reports that “Hawkins unexpectedly died in March while on tour with the Foos, the rock band canceling all their tour dates soon after. He was 50.”

Matt Cameron, the drummer for Pearl Jam, said to Rolling Stone he “couldn’t fucking do it anymore,” and that “he had a heart-to-heart with Dave and, yeah, he told me that he ‘couldn’t fucking do it anymore’ – those were his words.”

Hawkins had confided in Rolling Stone saying it was “really hard to figure out how to continue to keep the intensity of a young man in a 50-year-old’s body, which is very difficult.” However, the representative for Foo Fighters has denied the claims that Hawkins ever brought up issues with Grohl.

“No, there was never a ‘heart-to-heart’ – or any sort of meeting on this topic- with Dave and [Silva Artist Management],” representatives commented. “He never ‘informed Dave and [management]’ of anything at all like that.”

