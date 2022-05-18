Metric Releases Fierce 10-Minute Music Video “Doomscroller”

Home News Megan Mandatta May 18th, 2022 - 6:43 PM

Metric recently announced their upcoming new album Formentera, set to release in July 2022. The rock group has also promoted their upcoming Doomscroller Tour beginning August 11.

Recently, Metric has decided to release their new single “Doomscroller”, a 10-minute song and video giving audiences a glimpse further into their new album.

The video opens with the group under a blue/purple light while the beat picks up as Emily Haines begins singing into the microphone. “Doomscroller” takes an interesting synth-sounding approach to their song and the video gives audiences not only a behind-the-scenes look at production but ambient images throughout it as well. The full video can be found below.

The Doomscroller North American 2022 Tour Dates

8/11—Royal Theatre—Victoria, BC*

8/12——Royal Theatre—Victoria, BC*

8/13—Orpheum Theatre—Vancouver, BC*

8/15—Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium—Calgary, AB*

8/16—Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium—Calgary, AB*

8/17—Edmonton Convention Centre—Edmonton, AB*

8/19—Conexus Arts Centre—Regina, SK*

8/20—TCU Place—Saskatoon, SK*

8/21—Burton Cummings Theatre—Winnipeg, MB*

8/25—London Music Hall—London, ON†

8/26—Budweiser Stage—Toronto, ON‡

8/27—National Arts Centre—Ottawa, ON†

8/29—MTELUS—Montreal, QC†

8/30—Théâtre Capitole— Quebec City, QC†

9/1—Rebecca Cohn Auditorium—Halifax, NS†

9/2——Rebecca Cohn Auditorium—Halifax, NS†

9/24—The Orange Peel—Asheville, NC

9/25—Brooklyn Bowl—Nashville, TN

9/26—Tabernacle—Atlanta, GA

9/28—House of Blues Dallas—Dallas, TX

9/29—House of Blues Houston—Houston, TX

9/30—ACL Live at The Moody Theater—Austin, TX

10/2—The Van Buren—Phoenix, AZ

10/3—The Observatory North Park—San Diego, CA

10/6—The Wiltern—Los Angeles, CA

10/7—The Fillmore—San Francisco, CA

10/11—McMenamins Crystal Ballroom—Portland, OR

10/12—Moore Theatre—Seattle, WA

10/14—The Depot—Salt Lake City, UT

10/15—The Fillmore Auditorium—Denver, CO

10/17—The Fillmore Minneapolis—Minneapolis, MN

10/18—Chicago Theatre—Chicago, IL

10/19—The Fillmore Detroit—Detroit, MI

10/21—The National—Richmond, VA

10/22—The Fillmore Silver Spring—Silver Spring, MD

10/23—The Fillmore Philadelphia—Philadelphia, PA

10/25—House of Blues Boston—Boston, MA

10/26—Brooklyn Steel—Brooklyn, NY

10/27—Brooklyn Steel—Brooklyn, NY

*with Dear Rouge

†with Bartees Strange

‡with Interpol, Spoon and Bartees Strange

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva.