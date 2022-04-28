Metric Announce New Album Formentera For July 2022 Release Alongside ‘Doomscroller Tour’ Dates, Share New Song And Video “All Comes Crashing”

Home News Skyy Rincon April 28th, 2022 - 10:51 PM

Canadian rock band Metric has announced the release date for their upcoming album Formentera. The group’s eight studio record is scheduled to release on July 8 preceding their upcoming North American headlining ‘The Doomscroller Tour’. Metric has also released a new song and video entitled “All Comes Crashing”, offering fans a glimpse at the sound and style of their forthcoming project.

The new track is centered around relationships of all kinds, not just romantic ones. In a press release, frontwoman Emily Haines explains “‘All Comes Crashing’ is a love song that goes beyond romantic love, it’s an expression of solidarity with whoever it is you would want to have beside you in the event of a catastrophe,” she continues. “It might be your best friend, it might be your blood brother or your dog. The song is dedicated to those you consider your family, whatever that looks like for you.” Watch the video for the song below!

The tour will open with the Canadian leg, starting in Victoria, British Columbia at the Royal Theater on August 11 before closing in Halifax, Nova Scotia at Rebecca Cohn Auditorium on September 2. The U.S. leg of the tour will begin on September 24 in Asheville, North Carolina at The Orange Peel before ending on October 27 in Brooklyn, New York’s Brooklyn Steel. See the full tour dates below!

The Doomscroller North American 2022 Tour Dates

8/11—Royal Theatre—Victoria, BC*

8/12——Royal Theatre—Victoria, BC*

8/13—Orpheum Theatre—Vancouver, BC*

8/15—Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium—Calgary, AB*

8/16—Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium—Calgary, AB*

8/17—Edmonton Convention Centre—Edmonton, AB*

8/19—Conexus Arts Centre—Regina, SK*

8/20—TCU Place—Saskatoon, SK*

8/21—Burton Cummings Theatre—Winnipeg, MB*

8/25—London Music Hall—London, ON†

8/26—Budweiser Stage—Toronto, ON‡

8/27—National Arts Centre—Ottawa, ON†

8/29—MTELUS—Montreal, QC†

8/30—Théâtre Capitole— Quebec City, QC†

9/1—Rebecca Cohn Auditorium—Halifax, NS†

9/2——Rebecca Cohn Auditorium—Halifax, NS†

9/24—The Orange Peel—Asheville, NC

9/25—Brooklyn Bowl—Nashville, TN

9/26—Tabernacle—Atlanta, GA

9/28—House of Blues Dallas—Dallas, TX

9/29—House of Blues Houston—Houston, TX

9/30—ACL Live at The Moody Theater—Austin, TX

10/2—The Van Buren—Phoenix, AZ

10/3—The Observatory North Park—San Diego, CA

10/6—The Wiltern—Los Angeles, CA

10/7—The Fillmore—San Francisco, CA

10/11—McMenamins Crystal Ballroom—Portland, OR

10/12—Moore Theatre—Seattle, WA

10/14—The Depot—Salt Lake City, UT

10/15—The Fillmore Auditorium—Denver, CO

10/17—The Fillmore Minneapolis—Minneapolis, MN

10/18—Chicago Theatre—Chicago, IL

10/19—The Fillmore Detroit—Detroit, MI

10/21—The National—Richmond, VA

10/22—The Fillmore Silver Spring—Silver Spring, MD

10/23—The Fillmore Philadelphia—Philadelphia, PA

10/25—House of Blues Boston—Boston, MA

10/26—Brooklyn Steel—Brooklyn, NY

10/27—Brooklyn Steel—Brooklyn, NY

*with Dear Rouge

†with Bartees Strange

‡with Interpol, Spoon and Bartees Strange

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva