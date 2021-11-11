After Mac Miller’s Overdose Death, Man Pleads Guilty To Fentanyl Charge

Home News Skyler Graham November 11th, 2021 - 10:51 AM

In September 2018, the music world lost one of its most beloved rappers, Mac Miller. The 26-year-old artist died of an overdose of a combination of fentanyl, alcohol and cocaine. As of today, the man who sold counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl to the dealer who allegedly sold them to Miller has agreed to plead guilty to this federal criminal charge.

According to ABC7, this supplier, 38-year-old Ryan Reavis, will formally enter the plea to a single count of fentanyl distribution on a later date that is not yet scheduled. He was arrested in September 2019, shortly after Cameron James Pettit was charged with supplying Miller with the fake oxycodone pills.



Following his death, a posthumous Miller album was released in January 2020, Circles. The album was written to complement his preceding album Swimming, working in conjunction to capture the concept of “swimming in circles.” He worked on its songs with producer Jon Brion, who also produced Swimming and then finished Circles after Miller’s passing. One of its tracks, “Good News,” was described by René Cobar as “a space odyssey into the galaxy that was the creative mind of Miller: it is a beautiful tribute to his creativity and voice.” Miller was remembered by ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande, who he dated for two years, in “Thank U, Next,” and continues to be remembered by fans. Though these charges can’t bring him back, they may help bring justice to the case.