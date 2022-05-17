GWAR Releases Bloody New Song and Animated Video “Berserker Mode” for Us “Underserving Lot”

Home News Megan Mandatta May 17th, 2022 - 1:56 PM

“Berserker Mode” is the second single released off GWAR’s highly anticipated album, The New Dark Ages, and is supposed to act as an origin story of “front-thing The Berseker Blothar,” reports LoudWire. GWAR released the song alongside an animated, bloody music video done in almost comic book style. The song immediately follows their recent release of “Mother Fucking Liar” and their announcement of the album, The New Dark Ages, and its companion graphic novel.

“This is my origin story, about transforming into a drug-jacked unpredictable liability on the battlefield,” said Blothar. “But like me, it has a softer side, a tale of the struggle of becoming my authentic self– a sexy, multi-donged, vajazzled, Viking cow beast known as… The Berseker Blóthar!”

The full song and video can be found below. The Berserker Blothar nearly roars as he sings the lyrics regarding his origins, “Assembled from the darkness // Mist becomes my form // Hermpaphroditic bison // Lead singer of GWAR.”

The New Dark Ages and its graphic novel can be ordered here while GWAR prepares to head on its tour with US dates ranging from May 19 through June 18.

The New Dark Ages full Track List:

01 “New Dark Age”

02 “Blood Libel”

03 “Berserker Mode”

04 “Mother Fucking Liar”

05 “Unto the Breach”

06 “Completely Fucked”

07 “The Cutter”

08 “Rise Again”

09 “The Beast Will Eat Itself”

10 “The Venom of the Platypus”

11 “Ratcatcher”

12 “Bored to Death”

13 “Death Whistle Suite”

GWAR’s The Black Death Rager World Tour’s US tour dates can be found below.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna