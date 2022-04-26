GWAR Share Fiery New Single “Mother Fucking Liar”

Home News Matt Matasci April 26th, 2022 - 7:10 PM

To build anticipation for their out-of-this-world new album The New Dark Ages, space alien overlords GWAR have released a new single “Mother Fucking Liar.” As the title indicates, the band pulls no punches in this metallic new track. Lyrically, it’s not exactly a subtle song, with the band railing against a pretty familiar enemy: untrustworthy people.

“This song is for anybody who’s sick of all the pieces of shit talking out of both sides of their mouth,” said Blothar the Berserker. “Motherfuck a motherfucking liar.”

In addition to the new song and album, the band will be hitting the road in May and June. Joining the band will be metal bands Goatwhore, The Native Howl, Nekrogoblikon (the goblin-themed metal band). Goatwhore won’t be playing the first three dates of the tour in Ft. Wayne, IN, St. Louis, MO and Wichita, KS. The tour starts on May 19 in Indiana, heads to the West Coast before zig zagging through the South and Midwest. The tour mostly avoids the biggest cities, instead opting for more mid-size regional centers like Green Bay, Colorado Springs, Chico, Joliet and Reading. They may hate our guts, but GWAR is all about the people. After the US tour, GWAR will hit the road in Europe, playing in Germany, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

GWAR Tour Dates

5/19 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s*

5/20 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant* (PointFest PreParty)

5/21 – Wichita, KS – TempleLive*

5/23 – Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

5/24 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

5/26 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

5/27 – Chico, CA – Senator Theatre

5/28 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

5/29 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

5/31 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

6/2 – Destin, FL – Club LA

6/3 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

6/4 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

6/5 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

6/7 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

6/8 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

6/10 – Washington, DC – 9 -30 Club

6/11 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

6/12 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

6/14 – Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s

6/15 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

6/16 – Providence, RI – The Strand

6/17 – Reading, PA – Reverb

6/18 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford