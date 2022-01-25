GWAR Announces New Album The New Dark Ages For September Release With Companion Graphic Novel

Home News Federico Cardenas January 25th, 2022 - 9:28 PM

The heavy metal group GWAR has announced the release date of their latest forthcoming full length album. The project, titled, The New Dark Ages has been set to release June 3 on CD and digital, followed by a Vinyl and Cassette release on September 16.

The new project intends to show off the group’s mix of rock and heavy metal, featuring the same set of science-fiction lore that the band has built on in the past. New characters will be introduced to the band’s lore, as the band plans to focus on a story detailing ages of darkness for humanity, where humans continue to abandon their beliefs and passions.

The band’s current lead vocalist, The Berserker Blóthar, has promised that the new record will be “the greatest rock record of all time. These are the songs for a new age, a New Dark Age, when men live by the dimming light of a technology destined to betray them. Listen, as we have a rock and roll orgy in the ruins of the world to celebrate humanity’s descent into an age of darkness, disease, ignorance, and death.”

Along with the June release new album will come the release of a graphic novel accompanying the album, titled “GWAR In the Duoverse of Absurdity.” The novel features the band, who are portrayed on stage in various science-fiction themed costumes, entering an alternate universe where they will fight their evil twins, as well as ” the specter of rogue technology.”

GWAR has recently refused to cancel concerts even after half of their lineup was infected with Covid-19 after the Omicron surge. The group has also recently helped a fan find their prosthetic leg after it was lost while crowsdsurfing. In November of last year, GWAR performed alongside metal greats Napalm Death and EYEHATEGOD.

Photo Credit: Brett Padleford