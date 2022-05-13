Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Join Antonio Sanchez On Hypnotic New Single “I Think We’re Past That Now”

Home News Mohammad Halim May 13th, 2022 - 2:57 PM

The all time, 4-time Grammy Award winning drummer, Antonio Sanchez, is back. Along with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the trio collaborated for a special new song titled “I think we’re past that now.” The track starts off with a thrilling and spooky instrumental followed by the first verse, “I can hear the sound coming out of them, But I don’t seem to be able to comprehend.” The first verse starts off with a hushed voice from Trent Reznor, just before the amazing chorus sticks the landing, and the loud and proud metal vocals that Reznor is known for kicks in!

“Sweeping broad strokes, With my lathe of heaven.” The talented skills of Sanchez perfectly harmonize Reznor throughout the track. The song ends in a chilling instrumental as Reznor’s voice echoes into a void, “Cause I’ve decided there’s nothing else but you and me.”

“I think we’re past that now” is just one of the sixteen songs in Sanchez’s new album titled Shift, which is stated to release Friday, August 26. But, you can pre-order the whole album here! Along with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the album will feature copious hit artists including Rodrigo Y Gabriella, Meshell Ndegeocello, Kimbra, and more!

Shift Album Tracklist

Opening feat. Ignacio López Tarso

Eh Hee 2.0 feat. Dave Matthews & Pat Metheny

Mi Palabra feat. Ana Tijoux

The Bucket feat. Becca Stevens

I Think We’re Past That Now feat. Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Alambari feat. MARO

Doyenne feat. SONICA

Risa de Mujer feat. Lila Downs

Trapped (Red Room) feat. Thana Alexa

Comet, Come to Me feat. Meshell Ndegeocello

Waiting feat. Antonio Sánchez

Risa de Mujer (Interlude) feat. Lila Downs

El Agua y la Miel feat. Silvana Estrada

Suspended Animation feat. Kimbra

M-Power feat. Rodrigo y Gabriela

Closing feat. Ignacio López Tarso

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat