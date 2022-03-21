Danny Elfman And Trent Reznor Team Up For Thrashing Reimagination of “Native Intelligence”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 21st, 2022 - 2:59 PM

Musical icons Danny Elfman and Trent Reznor have announced a collaboration to create a new version of Big Mess song “Native Intelligence.” The duo previously teamed up for a new version of the album’s track “True.”

Both Elfman and Reznor have created names for themselves in the film industry, with the latter having won two Oscars. Big Mess is a 2021 album by Elfman, which features 18 total tracks, including “True” and “Native Intelligence.” The album was nominated for Oscars, Grammys and even won an Emmy In the newer version of the latter song, Rezner sings lead vocals, with his raspy voice providing a stark contrast to Elfman’s in the original.

A brand new collector’s edition box set of Big Mess, which was announced by Elfman at the end of last year, will feature Elfman and Reznor’s new version of the two songs, alongside the 18 original songs. The set has been limited to 1500 copies worldwide, and will also include bonus discs with unreleased interpretations and remixes of the stunningly iconic tracks.

The set will also include a 60-page hardcover artbook that will feature digital sculptures of Elfman done by artist Sarah Sitkin. It will also show behind-the-scenes photos of Elfman himself.

Speaking of Big Mess, Elfman said, “This wasn’t a record I ever planned on making…At times, I had no idea where the music was even coming from. It was all unexpected. But I decided not to resist it either.”

Elfman will be performing at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this year, which he has titled Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!. His performances will take place April 16 and April 23, when he will be performing songs from Big Mess live for the first time.

Listen to the original song and the newest version below.