Nick Cave Collaborates With The Party Dozen On Fierce New Song “Macca The Mutt”

Home News Federico Cardenas May 13th, 2022 - 7:49 PM

The Australian sonic duo Party Dozen, consisting of saxophonist Kirsty Tickle and drummer Jonathan Boulet, have released a new track titled “Macca The Mutt.” The new single features the Australian singer-songwriter, composer and actor Nick Cave. “Macca The Mutt” is released in anticipation of Party Dozen’s upcoming album, The Real Work, set to release June 8 via Temporary Residence Limited.

“Macca The Mutt” quickly shows itself as presenting a highly dynamic and energetic track, beginning with bright and but somewhat distorted riffs over heavily edited vocals before introducing drums. Through unique and dynamic production, involving the liberal usage of distortion over the guitars and saxophone, Party Dozen create an atmosphere that is as intense as it is unique.

Brooklyn Vegan quotes Party Dozen’s Boulet and Tickle describing the new song as “the most powerful track we’ve ever written.” As we hear the track slowly increase intensity, Nick Cave’s vocals begin to be introduced, repeatedly singing a chant: “I’ve got a mutt, got a called Macca.” As Cave continues to repeat his line, more recordings of his line are added in creating an increasingly haunting harmony that continues to grow and build up before the abrupt end to the track. Listen to “Macca The Mutt” via YouTube below.

Nick Cave has recently released a new documentary with Warren Ellis And Andrew Dominik titled This Much I Know To Be True. On May 9, Nick Cave’s son, Jethro Lazenby, tragically passed away at the age of 31.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat