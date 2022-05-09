Nick Cave’s Son Jethro Lazenby Has Passed Away At 31

Home News Roy Lott May 9th, 2022 - 9:50 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Nick Cave’s son, Jethro Lazenby, has died at the age of 31. Cave issued a statement “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away,” Cave said in a statement issued today. “We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.” Lazenby was 30 years old. No cause of death or other details were given.

Jethro lived with his mother, model Beau Lazenby in Melbourne, Australia. He was a model, photographer, and actor. He has modeled for brands Balenciaga, John Varvatos, Costume National and Versace. He also starred in two films, 2007’s Corroboree and 2011’s My Little Princess, which starred Isabelle Huppert.

In Australian news, it was reported that Lazenby had been released from prison on bail on May 5 after he was found guilty of physically attacking his mother in March. His lawyer said he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Cave and his son did not have the best relationship. In a 2008 interview with The Guardian, Cave spoke about their relationship. “To my eternal regret, I didn’t make much contact with Jethro in the early years, but I now have a great relationship with him,” he said. “It was difficult at the time, but it turned out great in the end.”

Cave will be releasing a new spoken word LP called Seven Psalms in collaboration with Warren Ellis on June 17, 2022.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat