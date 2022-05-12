Metallica’s James Hetfield Calls Woman Who Gave Birth at Show

Home News Megan Mandatta May 12th, 2022 - 9:41 PM

During a Metallica concert on May 7, one of the attendees, Joice Figuerió gave birth to her son and received a congratulatory call from James Hetfield afterward. Figuerió announced the call on her Instagram story, later posted on YouTube.

According to loudwire, the story shows the family of three donning Metallica merch with baby Luan stunned to be speaking with Hetfield. Following the call, Figuerió had one thing to say- “I’m crying.”

The new mother was 39 weeks pregnant at the time of the concert and surrounded by medical professionals on-site, Luan was born as the band played one of their greatest hits “Enter Sandman”.

Metallica was set to close out their tour May 12 in South America with later appearances set up for the future. The group’s Kirk Hammett has only recently spoken out about his sobriety and its benefit in his life. Metallica’s upcoming tour dates can be found here.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado