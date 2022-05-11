Morcheeba Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Federico Cardenas May 11th, 2022 - 11:10 PM

The legendary UK-based trip-hop band Morcheeba has announced their North American tour dates for their tour in fall of 2022. The band’s performances in North America will follow a summer of performances in the United Kingdom and Europe.

The list of dates includes performances in both the United States and Canada. Beginning with a performance on September 28, the Trip-Hop pioneers will begin their North American journey with a performance in Toronto, Canada. Morcheeba will continue to offer shows in Montreal and Ottowa before making their way over to the United States, starting with a show in Washington D.C. on October 2. The band will proceed to offer a long string of shows covering US hotspots including Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Portland, Austin, Dallas and others, finally concluding their US journey with a performance at the Moore Theater in Seattle, Washington on October 17. The band will proceed to give one more show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, before concluding the tour. See the full list of tour dates below.

Morcheeba Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

9/28 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

9/29 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

9/30 – Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre

10/02 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/03 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/05 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/08 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

10/09 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/11 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/13 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

10/15 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/17 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

More information on the upcoming tour can be found at the band’s website here.

Morcheeba intend for this upcoming tour to act as a celebration for the band’s latest studio album, Blackest Blue. The band has planned to release a Record Store Day 12″ Vinyl composed of a series of remixes of the album, titled Blackest Blue – The Remixes, featuring mixes from various artists, including Gui Boratto, Kutiman, Orbital and others.