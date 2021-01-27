Morcheeba Announces New Album Blackest Blue and Shares New Song “Sounds of Blue”

Home News Aaron Grech January 27th, 2021 - 11:13 AM

Electronic duo Morcheeba have announced a new studio album Blackest Blue, which is set to be released via Kartel Music Group on May 14. The album is set to feature 10 new songs, including the newly released “Sounds of Blue,” the project’s first single. Blackest Blue is also set to have features from Duke Garwood and Brad Barr.

“Sounds of Blue” is also accompanied by a music video, which shows the duo sailing in a boat and lead singer Skye Edwards singing underwater. This song hosts a bit of a trip hop energy, with Edwards’ relaxed vocals and the mellow beat, but the instrumental hosts a bit more of an upbeat melody, with sweet guitar chords and soothing chimes,

Morcheeba’s latest studio album Blaze Away came out back in 2018, and was swiftly accompanied by the outfit’s first tour in five years in 2019. The group also had their song “Set Your Sails” remixed by Falty DL in 2019, which was featured in the deluxe version of Blaze Away. This deluxe version also featured remixes from the likes of Lindstrom, Yimino and Gilligan Moss.

“We just wanted to be a bit more free form really and see what came out, because, for us, the songs lead the way and if you write a song, it kind of tells you what to do, rather than you trying to force it into a production style or whatever it is,” the group’s Ross Godfrey told mxdwn regarding Blaze Away‘s songwriting process. “So, we just kind of wrote some songs and just followed them down the road and we ended up with Blaze Away.”

Blackest Blue tracklist

1. Cut My Heart Out

2. Killed Our Love

3. Sounds Of Blue

4. Say It’s Over

5. Sulphur Soul

6. Oh Oh Yeah

7. Namaste

8. The Moon

9. Falling Skies

10. The Edge Of The World