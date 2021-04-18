Bret McKenzie of Flight of the Conchords Wrote Songs that Benedict Cumberbatch Sings in Special The Smiths Inspired Episode of The Simpsons

Home News Krista Marple April 18th, 2021 - 7:45 PM

Academy Award-winning comedian Bret McKenzie took to his Instagram account today to announce that he wrote songs for an episode of The Simpsons that aired tonight. The tracks that he had created were performed by Benedict Cumberbatch, who starred as Morrissey, in the episode, which was inspired by The Smiths.

“During the madness of 2020 I worked very remotely on an episode of The Simpsons. I wrote some 80’s pop songs with my friend @mrtimlong, woke up at 3am in New Zealand to record the sultry crooning of #benedictcumberbatch in London and zoomed a few sweet harmonies in LA with @yeardly_smith. It airs in the States on Sunday night. And hopefully everywhere else soon. Check it out! @thesimpsons,” wrote McKenzie on Instagram.

Flight of the Conchords, the name of McKenzie and Jermaine Clement’s comedy band, began back in 1998 and have remained active throughout the years. In late 2018, the duo performed their track “Father and Son” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

McKenzie is also known for his role in the comedy sitcom Flight of the Conchords. The show also features Clement and focuses on the duo’s travels from their home of New Zealand to New York. During their travels, they find themselves on a mission to search for love and success, which results in becoming a comedic series.