Allegaeon Debut Haunting New Video For “Of Beasts And Worms”

Ahead of their new album release, Allegaeon, the extreme metal band has released their newest video “Of Beasts and Worms”. Directed by K. Hunter Lamar, the haunting song and video will be hard to forget.

The video’s opening is straight out of a horror movie. Similar to a horror movie, the setting is in the woods and there’s a lifeless body with a bloody cut lying out on a boulder. To add on, it wouldn’t be an extreme metal song without the screams, head bangings, and amazing guitar riffs in the middle of the woods.

The video is chilling on its own, but the message and lyrics certainly match the vibe. Riley McShane, the frontman of the band, sings, “This is the place where I rest my/bones/ And the river that cleanses me/ runs alone/ To be there again where my spirit/ longs/ And sleep in soil forevermore.” McShane claims, “This song is about finding a place of inner quiet, a safe haven to explore your thoughts and escape from the anxieties of your life. This lyrical intention is paired with a depiction of disparity and tiredness with the world around you and the stressors that contribute to the deafening silence of the mundane. In the music video, we showcase a more physical- and graphic- display of this thought process where the escape from the daily grind is manifested into a willing self-sacrifice.” Although the video is dramatic and a bit scary, the message appears to be introspective and an example of what to expect on their upcoming album.

Allegaeon will release their sixth album DAMNUM on February 25, which is also the month that the band begins touring. Album and mercy pre-orders are available now at metalblade.com/allegaeon.