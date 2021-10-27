Allegaeon Announce New Album Damnum For February 2022 Release, Debut Dark New Video For “Into Embers”

Home News Joe Hageman October 27th, 2021 - 8:30 PM

Death Metal band Allegaeon announced their new album Damnum will be released on February 25, 2022. This comes after the band teased videos of them in the studio earlier this year in August. They also debuted the first single for the new album, a song called “Into Embers“. For this upcoming album, Allegaeon has stated that they wish to push their sound even further and sound even more extreme, and they clearly accomplish this on “Into Embers”. With a demonically deep and groaning voice that is barely intelligible for most of the song, lyrics about death and other darker themes are belted out with extreme efficiency. The lyrics are singer’s Riley McShane hopes to help sort out his feelings of anger, grief and loneliness, and through the healing powers of art hopefully encourage others to do the same. There is a slight break with a normal sounding singing voice, but it is soon followed up by screaming and the return of the demonic voice, suggesting a possible struggle between the good and the evil. Hard electric guitars cover the songs instrumental, and there is an extended guitar solo right after this screaming fit.

The upcoming album will be Allegaeon’s 6th album in a long career of Death Metal, but it is the first one with new drummer Jeff Saltzman, who brings an infectious energy and musical expertise to the drum set on every song. A tour in support of Damnum will kick off on February 26, 2022, the day after the release of the album. They will play pretty much continuously nearly everyday until March 27.

DAMNUM Track Listing:

01. Bastards of the Earth

02. Of Beasts and Worms

03. Into Embers

04. To Carry My Grief Through Torpor and Silence

05. Vermin

06. Called Home

07. Blight

08. The Dopamine Void Pt. 1

09. The Dopamine Void Pt. 2

10. Saturnine

11. In Mourning

12. Only Loss

Allegaeons’s tour schedule

February 2022

26 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Kingsland

27 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

28 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

March 2022

01 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

02 – Orlando, FL @ The Haven

04 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take it Live!

05 – Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar

06 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

08 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

09 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill

10 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

11 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One @ Jewel

13 – San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

14 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

15 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

18 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens

19 – Regina, SK @ The Exchange

20 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theater

21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

22 – Madison, WI @ The Crucible

23 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies

24 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

25 – Montreal, QC @ The Ritz

26 – Quebec City, QC @ Source de la Martinière

27 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs