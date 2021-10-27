Allegaeon Announce New Album Damnum For February 2022 Release, Debut Dark New Video For “Into Embers”

Death Metal band Allegaeon announced their new album Damnum will be released on February 25, 2022. This comes after the band teased videos of them in the studio earlier this year in August. They also debuted the first single for the new album, a song called “Into Embers“. For this upcoming album, Allegaeon has stated that they wish to push their sound even further and sound even more extreme, and they clearly accomplish this on “Into Embers”. With a demonically deep and groaning voice that is barely intelligible for most of the song, lyrics about death and other darker themes are belted out with extreme efficiency. The lyrics are singer’s Riley McShane hopes to help sort out his feelings of anger, grief and loneliness, and through the healing powers of art hopefully encourage others to do the same. There is a slight break with a normal sounding singing voice, but it is soon followed up by screaming and the return of the demonic voice, suggesting a possible struggle between the good and the evil. Hard electric guitars cover the songs instrumental, and there is an extended guitar solo right after this screaming fit.
The upcoming album will be Allegaeon’s 6th album in a long career of Death Metal, but it is the first one with new drummer Jeff Saltzman, who brings an infectious energy and musical expertise to the drum set on every song. A tour in support of Damnum will kick off on February 26, 2022, the day after the release of the album. They will play pretty much continuously nearly everyday until March 27.
DAMNUM Track Listing:
01. Bastards of the Earth
02. Of Beasts and Worms
03. Into Embers
04. To Carry My Grief Through Torpor and Silence
05. Vermin
06. Called Home
07. Blight
08. The Dopamine Void Pt. 1
09. The Dopamine Void Pt. 2
10. Saturnine
11. In Mourning
12. Only Loss
Allegaeons’s tour schedule
February 2022
26 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Kingsland
27 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
28 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
March 2022
01 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
02 – Orlando, FL @ The Haven
04 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take it Live!
05 – Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar
06 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
08 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
09 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill
10 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
11 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick
12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One @ Jewel
13 – San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge
14 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
15 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
18 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens
19 – Regina, SK @ The Exchange
20 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theater
21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
22 – Madison, WI @ The Crucible
23 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies
24 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
25 – Montreal, QC @ The Ritz
26 – Quebec City, QC @ Source de la Martinière
27 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs