Arcade Fire Unveil Uplifting New Music Video For “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)”

Arcade Fire has released their latest music video for “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” from their newly released album WE via Columbia Records.

Directed by Academy Award nominee Benh Zeitlin and edited by Affonso Gonçalves (Todd Haynes’ The Velvet Underground), the video sees innocent child behavior that many people can relate to, including rolling in grass, opening doors that are too heavy to open and playing with windy blow up doll-like figures that are seen outside of grand openings for stores. Check out the nostalgic yet great video below.

Along with the album release, the band announced The WE arena tour. It is set to launch in Dublin on Tuesday, August 30th and run through December 1st in Toronto. The North American leg of the WE tour will feature very special guest Beck playing a nightly acoustic set and will kick off October 28th in Washington D.C. Feist will be opening for all Europe shows. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, May 13.

In anticipation for the album, the band played a surprise set at Coachella last month in the intimate Mojave tent during the first weekend. Some footage of the set is shown in the video as well where the band performs the song.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna