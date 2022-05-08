Arthur Brown Shares Animated Music Video For “Going Down”

Home News Anaya Bufkin May 8th, 2022 - 4:04 PM

English singer and songwriter Arthur Brown is back with a new animated video for “Going Down”, his second single from the British singer’s upcoming full-length album, Long Long Road. The album is set to release on Brown’s 80th birthday, June 24, which seems to be a great birthday present to himself that his fans can enjoy as well.

As always, Brown’s powerful voice shines in “Going Down.” The single has the psychedelic rock sound with a hint of blues, of course, and the music video compliments it so well. The slow-moving graphics are of coffins, flames and a person falling into, what appears to be, hell are somewhat reminiscent of a classic horror movie. As he sings for someone to “break the spell” and set him free, the images are eye-catching and almost scary. Regarding his new song, he comments, “Ah yes, there is no need to worry about your heating anymore as this joyful song revolves around plunging into the flames of hell, the use of prayer, and the question ‘is God deaf?'” He adds, “On ‘Going Down’, I am unabashedly returning to my original sound and energy that can be found at the crossroads of soul, gospel, rock, blues, classical, and heavy stuff. Enjoy!” Well, enjoy the video down below!

Brown signed with Prophecy Productions in January 2021 based on their interest in “the artist’s vision and direction of the music and overall aesthetic. So, fans should expect to see Brown’s artistry come alive on his new album. Based on this newly released track, fans can definitely expect an album that is wild, vibrant, and crammed with rich musical textures. The album will effortlessly shift from progressive rock and soul to blues-rock with the singer showcasing his full vocal range. Without a doubt, Brown has mastered this talent, and it will be exciting to take it all in.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat