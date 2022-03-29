Arthur Brown Announces New Album Long Long Road; Shares Animated Video For Title Track

Home News Tara Mobasher March 29th, 2022 - 7:53 PM

Rock musician Arthur Brown has released a new single, accompanied by a music video in preparation for the upcoming album Long Long Road. The album and song were produced in collaboration with Rik Patten.

Brown’s nine-song album was written when “many disturbing things were going on around the globe – just as they are happening now,” as Brown said in a statement. “Long Long Road” is a song of hope and courage to remind listeners of the choices they can make to become better people in a world with uncertain and unprecedented circumstances. Moreover, while this may seem like a long road, it is not limitless.

“While we were working on ‘Long Long Road’, many disturbing things were going on around the globe – just as they are happening now,” Brown said. “Rik and I felt like asking humankind to look back along the history of our planet and to notice, how dangerous and yet at the same time full of promise human life is. We are all traveling on what appears to be a long road but that is in truth a never-ending path.”

Long Long Road will be released in conjunction with Brown’s 80th birthday on June 24, signaling new beginnings and hope.

A pioneer in heavy metal music, Brown’s theatrical and charismatic performances have earned him worldwide acclaim in the music industry, having begun his career in 1965.