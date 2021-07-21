The Linda Lindas Shares Video for First New Song Since Signing with Epitaph “Oh”

Home News Alison Alber July 21st, 2021 - 8:59 PM

Female punk sensation The Linda Lindas might be new to the scene but already have a huge following. Not only because of their famous performance of “Racist, Sexist Boy” at the LA public library, but also because the girls can deliver some serious and genuine Punk.

The band opened for riot grrrl band Bikini Kill in 2019 and one of their songs was featured in the 2020 Netflix documentary The Claudia Kishi Club. This wasn’t the only time the band was part of a Netflix film, they were also featured in Amy Poehler’s girl power movie Moxie!. In May the band then signed with major punk label Epitaph, which also signed bands like Bad Religion, Rancid, Alkaline Trio and others.

Today the band released their newest single “Oh!,” starting a new chapter in their promising career. The track is also featured in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix movie The Chair starring Sandra Oh.

The band describes the meaning behind “Oh!”: “The song deals with trying to help out someone and having it blow up in your face.” The colorful video shows the band performing and goofing off. The polaroid frames do a wonderful job making the video fun and innovative. The single matches well with the video, as it is fast and not as serious. The lyrics of the song, doubting one’s decision, not knowing what to do, are very relatable for any human being. Everyone’s been there.

The song shows that the band is more than just a viral sensation and it is to hope that the band can continue their path to success.