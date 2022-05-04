Phoebe Bridgers Discusses Abortion Rights Following Leaked U.S. Supreme Court Opinion Draft

Home News Federico Cardenas May 4th, 2022 - 10:20 PM

Recently, the entire United States has been in shock after a draft opinion from the Supreme Court was leaked to and published by Politico suggesting that the landmark decision protecting women’s rights to have an abortion, Roe v. Wade, was to be overturned. Written by Justice Alito, the opinion argued that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” and resolved to overturn both Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. This leak provoked impassioned reactions from people of all walks of life, including the indie-rock singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.

On May 3, Bridgers took to Twitter to explain her story and feelings relating to abortion rights. In her post, the artist explained that she “had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy.” She went on to state emphatically that everyone should be able to do what she did: “Everyone deserves that kind of access.” The singer concludes by offering “big list of places you can donate to right now” in order to prevent the current assault facing women’s reproductive rights.

Her link takes us to an article by The Cut explaining that the best thing that an average person can do to protect the right to have an abortion is to donate to an abortion fund. The article links to various abortion funds, focusing on funds in states where abortion rights are most under threat.

Consequence Sound notes that Bridgers is only one of many artists who have come out against the Supreme Court decision in support of women’s right to choose, including Margo Price, Amanda Shires and Maggie Rogers.

Phoebe Bridgers’ 2022 Summer Tour is currently ongoing, with performances scheduled from now into late August.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz