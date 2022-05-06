Olivia Rodrigo Speaks Up About Abortion Rights During Washington DC Show

Home News Noah Janowski May 6th, 2022 - 12:20 PM

On Wednesday, pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo spoke up about abortion rights at her show in Washington, DC. Her comments come as The Supreme Court reportedly plans to overturn Roe v. Wade, which protected Abortion rights in the United States, according to Politico.

“Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians,” Rodrigo said, which caused her audience to cheer in support. “I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.

Multiple music artists have spoken up in defense of Roe v. Wade since the Politico report was released that the case was about to be overturned. One of the notable artists to speak up so far is Phoebe Bridgers, who revealed in a tweet that she had an abortion herself last October.

I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now. https://t.co/jT0sk6CeNX — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) May 3, 2022

Another notable artist to speak out on the issue was Halsey, who shared resources for abortion rights on Instagram. She wrote, in part, “This is a cruel attack on our fundamental right to choose if and when to have a child. I felt this way before I became a mother and I feel this way even more now after having my son. Pregnancy and having a child is a dangerous and life altering experience, though one that can be BEAUTIFUL if you are consenting and desiring of it. Everyone deserves the right to choose and the right to make that choice SAFELY. Please take action.”