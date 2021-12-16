Doja Cat Announces She Will No Longer Work With Dr. Luke

Home News Skyler Graham December 16th, 2021 - 1:54 PM

Doja Cat was undeniably one of the biggest stars of the year, releasing hits such as “Need To Know” and “Kiss Me More” and hosting MTV’s VMAs. Now, according to Stereogum, the artist announced that she would no longer work with one of the songwriters and producers she has been signed with — the controversial Dr. Luke.

The producer became a household name after Kesha accused him of rape and released her 2017 Rainbow discussing her battle against him. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Doja Cat said that she worked with him as part of her deal with his label Kemosabe Records, which she signed to in 2014 before Kesha sued him. In the interview, she also implied that he didn’t do as much work as he was credited for, after which she backtracked with the following statement.

“I wanted to clarify something that I had been thinking about since the interview,” the “Say So” artist said in Rolling Stone. “When asked about Luke I may have said something that someone could interpret as me saying that he had taken credit on things he didn’t deserve to. I just want to be clear that I have no firsthand knowledge of that being the case and I don’t want to participate in the rumor mill. The credits on my music are accurate, and I don’t want to imply anything else.”

The pop star was nominated for several 2022 Grammy awards: Record Of The Year (“Kiss Me More”), Album Of The Year (Planet Her), Song Of The Year (“Kiss Me More”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Planet Her) and more.