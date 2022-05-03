Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce October 2022 NYC And LA Shows; Sign To Secretly Canadian Records

Home News Noah Janowski May 3rd, 2022 - 8:10 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced shows in New York City and Los Angeles, both happening in October. The band also announced that they have signed to a new record label, Secretly Canadian Records.

YYY US DATES! It’s with true life affirming pleasure to announce our two headline shows in our two hometowns NYC AND LA! pic.twitter.com/PQehIatfdV — Yeah Yeah Yeahs (@YYYs) May 2, 2022

The band will take the stage in New York City at The Forest Hills Stadium on October 1st. The show will feature a guest appearance from The Linda Lindas and another special guest that has not yet been announced. The Los Angeles show will be at The Hollywood Bowl on October 6th and will also feature a guest appearance from The Linda Lindas as well as Japanese Breakfast.

These upcoming shows will mark The Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ first shows in the United States in four years. The band’s lead singer, Karen O, released a statement about their upcoming shows as well as signing to their new label.

“It’s with true life affirming pleasure to announce our two headline shows in our two hometowns NYC AND LA supported by two wildly gifted bands Japanese Breakfast and the Linda Lindas at the Hollywood Bowl, with The Linda Lindas supporting in Forest Hills and our other support TBA soon! Representin’ a few generations yo! Cannot wait to see you there! New music! New Era! And New Home with Secretly Canadian ! Much to celebrate,” Karen O said, per Pitchfork.

In a tweet announcing the signing of The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Secretly Canadian Records said that new music from the band is on the way. The band has not released an album since 2013’s Mosquito.

We are beyond thrilled to welcome the icons that are Yeah Yeah Yeahs (@YYYs) into the Secretly Canadian family!!! New music soon & oh boy it was worth the wait 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wqUxTLM5rR — Secretly Canadian (@secretlycndian) May 2, 2022

