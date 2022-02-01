The Linda Lindas Announce New Album Growing Up; Share Title Track

Home News Tara Mobasher February 1st, 2022 - 2:59 PM

The all-female punk band, The Linda Lindas, have announced their long-anticipated album Growing Up, which will be available to stream April 8. The band shared their title track “Growing Up” alongside its music video directed by Humberto Leon.

“Directing my first video for The Linda Lindas was a dream come true because I love the message and voice the girls have, and I am a true fan,” Leon said. “I was really inspired by the girl’s love of cats and wanted to take that to the next level and so the video is a conversation about turning points in their lives all being viewed through the gaze of their cats. It creates a narrative of whether the cats want to trade places with the girls or vice-a-versa.”

The band already released “Oh!” and “Nino,” previously to “Growing Up.” The album will be composed of 10 total tracks. The Linda Lindas will host a live streamed mini-concert on February 3 in celebration of their announcement. Meanwhile, on February 2, the band will perform on The Late Show With James Corden. Formed in 2018, The Linda Lindas released their debut EP in 2020 – introducing their high-energy and punk brand.

The band will begin their tour in Pioneertown, California on February 11 and end in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 23. The full tour schedule can be viewed below, alongside the video for The Linda Lindas’s newest track.