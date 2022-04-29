Korn Cover The Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” In New TikTok

Home News Alexandra Kozicki April 29th, 2022 - 7:38 PM

Korn technically features an all-male lineup, but they are far from anything typically associated with boy band music from the late 90s and early 2000s. The era of Justin Timberlake and NSYNC was filled with teen heartthrobs singing saccharine lyrics about love and romance. Korn, on the other hand, wrote music for those in different parts of life.

Though many fans of nostalgic 2000s music are now in their 20s and 30s, Korn’s music has always been popular with teens and adults. Their songs tackle topics like depression, addiction, abuse, and other themes that fall on the complete opposite side of the spectrum from the themes you may have heard in songs by the dreamy boy bands of the time.

Which is why fans adore Korn‘s new cover of “I Want It That Way,” originally performed by NSYNC. The cover was released on the band’s TikTok channel, and comments are filled with humorous but heartfelt messages from fans who grew up listening to both Korn and NSYNC, with one user by the username of Elihal calling the 24 second acapella cover “When my two personalities collide on Spotify.”

The new video footage was captured during the video shoot for the band’s latest single, “Worst Is On Its Way,” according to ThePRP. Check it out below to join in on the nostalgia.

Fancy more sweet, sweet nostalgia? Korn and Evanescence will be co-headlining a tour this summer. Those tour dates are below, and tickets are available via TicketMaster.

Korn and Evanescence 2022 Tour Dates:

08/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/21 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/24 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/27 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

08/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/31 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/01 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

09/04 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/06 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/10 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

09/13 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

09/15 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/16 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater