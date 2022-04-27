Brian Eno Documentary To Feature Exclusive Footage And Previously Unreleased Music

Home News Roy Lott April 27th, 2022 - 9:40 PM

Brian Eno has announced an authorized documentary is among fans. Eno will be a film featuring hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage and unreleased music from Eno’s catalog. It is the first authorized documentary about Eno. Variety has reported that Eno will be released in multiple versions using “groundbreaking generative technology” when creating the film. It is noted to take influence from Eno’s own innovative use of technology to compose music, so the film will take on various forms depending on what platform on which you watch it.

“He is the perfect subject to use this sort of approach,” Hustwit says. “He’s turned down many previous projects because he didn’t want to do a conventional bio-doc… I think of Eno as an art film about creativity, with the output of Brian’s 50-year career as its raw material.”

Additional details for the anticipated documentary will release over time.

Eno has produced with many artists including David Bowie, U2 and Talking Heads. He also scored the soundtrack to the original Dune film as well the Omega Mart Art installation alongside Beach House Santigold and Amon Tobin.