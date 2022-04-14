Lizzo Announces New Album Special For July; Shares New Single “About Damn Time”

Home News Tara Mobasher April 14th, 2022 - 8:37 PM

Grammy award winner Lizzo released a new single, “About Damn Time” in preparation for her upcoming album SPECIAL. The new album will be released July 15.

The funky new track follows suit with the artist’s typical themes of female empowerment, like hits “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell.” In “About Damn Time,” Lizzo sings about finally experiencing growth after times of pressure and uncertainty.

“I’ve been so down and under pressure,” she sang. “I’m way too fine to be this stressed. I’m not the girl I was or used to be.”

In an accompanied music video, Lizzo appears in a “Stressed & Sexy Support Group,” where the singer – in an all-grey sweatsuit – then runs out after being asked to share with the rest of the group. As she leaves the support group, Lizzo begins singing, now joined by a version of herself dressed in a sequined blue unitard. By the end of the music video, a noticeably more confident Lizzo re-enters the support group to talk about her change in confidence.

The singer will be celebrating her newly-released track and music video by performing on NBC’s Saturday Night Live! as a musical guest – making her one of the first artists to serve as both a host and performer on the show.