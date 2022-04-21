John Carpenter Announces Firestarter Remake OST; Shares First Track “End Titles”

Home News April Rose April 21st, 2022 - 7:16 PM

Back Lot Music announced details surrounding the original soundtrack for the remake of Steven King’s Firestarter, an album created by American filmmaker and composer John Carpenter in collaboration with his son Cody Carpenter and his godson Daniel Davies. This soundtrack is scheduled for digital release on the same date as the film, Friday the 13 of May 2022. The trio also scored the latest addition to the Halloween Trilogy, Halloween Ends, scheduled for release on October 14th, 2022.

Firestarter tells the story of a father determined to protect his daughter from being hunted by government agencies after she develops pyrokinesis. Originally released in 1984, the 2022 remake stars Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Sydney Lemmon and is directed by Keith Thomas.

The final song from the soundtrack “Firestarter (End Titles)” was also shared along side this morning’s announcement. “Firestarter (End Titles)” opens with moving 16th notes from an atmospheric synthesizer. That deep, distant, muffled horn, onomatopoeic “braaams” sound, used to signify impending doom in almost every horror trailer since Inception is layered in on the first downbeat of every measure, followed by those plucked upbeats that are used in the background music of interrogation scenes across primetime tv. The build is halted as the bass drops out, returning later with the addition of a quarter note string melody.

The full soundtrack will be available for physical copy on October 14, 2022 and can be pre-ordered on sacredbonesrecords.com. Offered format options include a Sacred Bones Exclusive Edition Vinyl LP, Limited Edition Yellow and Bone Splatter, Black Vinyl LP, CD and tape.

In August of 2021, Carpenter teamed up with Chvrches on a new 7” single that featured two-tracks, a Chvrches remix of Carpenter’s “Turning the Bones” and a John Carpenter remix of Chvrches “Good Girls.”

Firestarter (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist:

01 Mother’s Love

02 Lot 6 (Main Titles)

03 Are You Scared of Me?

04 Dodge Ball Heats Up

05 Corporate Menace

06 Burned Hands

07 Rainbird Fights Vicky

08 Bless Mommy

09 Flashback Kills

10 Police Arrive

11 Sniper Attack

12 Charlie Alone

13 Charlie’s Power

14 I’ll Find You

15 Charlie’s Rampage

16 Rampage Ends

17 Firestarter (End Titles)