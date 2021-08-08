Chvrches and John Carpenter Team Up for New Joint 7”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan August 8th, 2021 - 5:31 PM

Chvrches and John Carpenter have teamed up on a new 7” single. The single features two-tracks including a Chvrches remix of Carpenter’s “Turning the Bones” and a John Carpenter remix of Chvrches “Good Girls.” According to Pitchfork, pre-orders for the colored vinyl have already sold out, but the remixes are available to listen to below.

Carpenter’s original “Turning the Bones” is a synth-driven, mysterious track that has all sorts of melodies and countermelodies flying about within it. A high-frequency synth bell flutters atop and gives the track movement. Chvrches take the synth melodies that Carpenter had made and turn them into a piano melody that’s then followed by more subtle high synths. Chvrches also add a slow hitting drum beat and a low, driving bass that pushes the track forward. Chvrches’ track has more energy because of the splattering snares and cinematic drum fills they use. As the track develops we hear more ‘80s style synths that Carpenter seems to have used, just reimagined into their own track. Chvrches’ remix gives the track development, with calm portions on one end, and out of the blue energetic moments on the other.

Chvrches original “Good Girls” is an uplifting and energetic vintage, synth-pop track with 80’s style cinematic drums and wide synth arpeggiators. Added onto a driving synth bass along with easy on the ear lyrics, “Good Girl” is a catchy, upbeat pop tune. Carpenter doesn’t change that energy too much in his remix. Following the same template the original song uses, Carpenter adds his own ‘80s style drums, wide synth arpeggiators and synth basses. But his remix seems to have an electric flare that the original song doesn’t have, featuring an electric guitar solo at the end of the track and a harsher electric bass throughout the chorus.

Chvrches had premiered “Good Girls,” their third single from their upcoming album, Screen Violence, on July 12. Screen Violence is set to release on August 27, 2021. It’s their fourth studio album and the first since their 2018 release, Love is Dead. “He Said She Said” was the pop group’s first single for Screen Violence. It was their first released song since 2018, addressing the struggles of gender inequality and toxic masculinity.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat