Coheed & Cambria Share Acoustic Cover Of KISS’ “Love Gun”, Launch Vaxis II Themed Video Game

Coheed And Cambria have released their acoustic cover of KISS‘ 1977 track “Love Gun“. The band had previously performed the track live on their ‘Great Destroyer Tour‘ to early entry audience members. According to The PRP, the band has also released a video game themed around their forthcoming new album “Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind.“Fans can play that their website, while the album is set to be released on May 27. The new album is their first in five years.

In February, the band released the lead single from the album called “The Liars Club,” which follows their single “Shoulders.” The band also announced a handful of summer tour dates for North America. It is slated to begin on July 12 in Miami, Florida, and conclude on August 17 in Troutdale, Oregon. Tickets are on sale now with the full list of dates provided below. The tour follows their co-headlining tour with The Used last year.

Coheed and Cambria 2022 Tour Dates

Jul 12 – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park – Miami, FL

Jul 13 – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL

Jul 15 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX

Jul 16 – Whitewater Amphitheater – New Braunfels, TX

Jul 17 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX

Jul 19 – Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA

Jul 23 – Nashville Municipal Auditorium – Nashville, TN

Jul 24 – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC

Jul 26 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

Jul 27 – The Liacouras Center – Philadelphia, PA

Jul 29 – Agganis Arena – Boston, MA

Jul 30 – Forest Hills Stadium – Queens, NY

Aug 1 – Stage AE Outdoors – Pittsburgh, PA

Aug 2 – Crofoot Festival Grounds – Pontiac, MI

Aug 3 – RBC Echo Beach – Toronto, ON

Aug 5 – Armory – Minneapolis, MN

Aug 6 – SeatGeek Stadium – Bridgeview, IL

Aug 7 – Saint Louis Music Park – St Louis, MO

Aug 9 – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – Denver, CO

Aug 10 – The Lot at The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

Aug 12 – Shrine LA Outdoors – Los Angeles, CA

Aug 13 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA

Aug 14 – Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA

Aug 16 – Marymoor Park – Seattle, WA

Aug 17 – Edgefield – Troutdale, OR

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz