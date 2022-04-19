King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Release Chill New Single “Kepler-22b”

Home News April Rose April 19th, 2022 - 4:14 PM

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Australian psychedelic rock band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard dropped a spacey new single “Kepler-22b” on Youtube the morning of April 19, 2022. This latest single is named after an Earth-like planet 600 light years away that has intrigued scientists as it may be covered in water and have an ability to sustain life.

Check out “Kepler-22b” and the accompanying animated music video directed by Alex McLaren on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfvEodNPQGs. The music video beings with claymation piano keys and musical notes dancing down a hill bearing the band’s name to the backing of the song’s incorporated soft jazz elements. “Kepler-22b” contains a sample from jazz pianist Barney McAll‘s “Yemaya One” album which guitarist Cook Craig stated he found in a record store. Part of the song’s chorus states “Kepler-22b, that’s the place more me.”

This release comes in anticipation of their 20th studio album Omnium Gatherum, set to be released April 22, 2022. They previously released another single from this album called “The Dripping Tap” on March 9, 2002, an 18 minute long mood shifting saga as well as “Magenta Mountain” on March 29, 2022. Fans are excited for even more genre blending as evidenced from two of their previous releases, Made in Timeland and Butterfly 3000.

Recently off a Coachella performance, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard has a world tour line up in the works for 2022.