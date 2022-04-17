Queen Kwong Unveils Romantic New Track “On The Run” Featuring The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell

Home News Anaya Bufkin April 17th, 2022 - 7:35 PM

Queen Kwong (also known as Carré Kwong Calloway) has shared her new single “On The Run”, a single from her upcoming album Couples Only that is set to be released on July 12 via Sonic Ritual. The second single from her upcoming album, “On The Run” features keys and synths from Roger O’Donnell of The Cure, who happens to be a close friend of Calloway.

Carré previously released “I Know Who You Are” from the album back in March. On the topic of the new single, Carré states, “‘On the Run’ is the song that inspired the record’s title, Couples Only. It’s a romantic, slow-dance-sounding song, but if you listen carefully, the lyrics are more realistic and self-aware. I spent a lot of my life confusing dramatic, whirlwind, fleeting romance with true love, but they’re not the same thing. Mature, healthy, loving relationships can be quite boring, and even though that’s what I want, it’s also what I’ve always run from.” Listen to the new track below.

Carré’s Couples Only could be described as a divorce record, but it’s certainly deeper than that. Carré’s third album is a fearless narrative of facing harsh betrayals and accepting the deepest losses. It’s the realization of one’s mortality and the impermanence of everything we know and cherish.

Along with O’Donnell’s contribution, Swans’ Kristof Hahn and Blood Red Shoes’ Laura-Mary Carter appear on assorted tracks on the upcoming LP. Carré also worked closely with Joe Cardamone of The Icarus Line and producer Tchad Blake, who mixed the record.