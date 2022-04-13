Phoebe Bridgers’ New Song “Sidelines” Teased In Trailer For Hulu’s Upcoming Series Conversations With Friends

Home News Federico Cardenas April 13th, 2022 - 11:39 PM

Indie rock musician Phoebe Bridgers has announced a new song titled “Sidelines.” A short tease of the song was offered in the trailer for the new Hulu upcoming series Conversations With Friends. The full version of “Sidelines” is set to release on April 15. Conversations With Friends is set to premier on May 15, only on Hulu.

Notably, the new track is the first piece of new music from Phoebe Bridgers since her previous studio album, Punisher. The song meshes well with the atmosphere of the heartfelt trailer, presenting a sound that is soft and dreamy, while also subtly inspiring in tone. While the portion of “Sidelines” offered in the nearly two minute trailer is enough to give a good indication of the sound of the instrumental, we only hear small snippets of Bridgers’ own vocals. However, this new trailer still offers an exciting and promising look both at the new Hulu series and the upcoming track from Phoebe Bridgers.

See the trailer for Conversations With Friends, featuring Phoebe Bridgers’ “Sidelines” via YouTube below.

Even in the previous dearth of new material from the Indie musician, Phoebe Bridgers has been active in releasing covers of other musicians’ music, including her recent cover of My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome To The Black Parade.” Phoebe Bridgers has also recently announced additional Summer tour dates for her 2022 tour, beginning April 13.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz