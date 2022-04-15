The Crystal Method Share Animated New Music Video For “Watch Me Now”

Home News Mohammad Halim April 15th, 2022 - 1:31 PM

The electronic music group, The Crystal Method, just released their new album titled The Trip Out today (April 15). Following the release of their new album, The Crystal Method (which was created by Scott Kirkland and Ken Jordan) has also shared a new animated music video for their lead track “Watch Me Now”. The song features Koda as the lead vocalist, and VAAAL on the percussions and keys. Both Koda and VAAAL have also been featured live on NBC’s “American Song Contest” Monday, April 11th.

The song starts off with several seconds of electric instrumentals before Koda begins hitting the waves. In the track, Koda explains his sheer power and rebellion, “You got your head in the sand,

I got my eyes on the throne” right before the band gives it all their might in the chorus, shouting “Watch me now” several times. The video perfectly captures the awe-embracing song, as an alien-like ship abandons a person, stranding them in a desert, until they hunter them down to Area 51. The music video is a beautiful combination of colors, as the video is stated to be a love-letter to Nevada.

The album features thirty minutes of eight electric jammed tracks. You can view the complete track list below. Check out the review for their song and video for “Post Punk” here.

The Crystal Method The Trip Out

