The Crystal Method Debuts Dynamic New Song And Video “Post Punk”

Lauren Floyd February 17th, 2022 - 2:56 PM

American electronic music duo, The Crystal Method usher in a new electrifying video for their track “Post Punk.” The infamous Vegas act continue to stand in their own lane with visuals that open a digital realm of electronic sound with help from collaborators Hyper and Iggy Pop .

In their computer sphere, glowing grids and geometric vortexes take listeners through a pulse of drums and dub beats that bring memories of concert crowd energy. The hypnotic quality not only aids but enhances the track. Some call their sound “trip hop”, others “big beat”; whatever the moniker, it’s surely an energy that carries on and stands for itself.

The beat subsides into the interlude as a hooded man in all black proclaims “I don’t want to be a punk, I don’t want to belong to any of it.” In accordance to the individualistic declaration, their sixth studio album The Trip Home was once said to be, according to mxdwn, a cycle breaker that says “screw it, I’m done. It’s time to break free.” The Trip Home released in 2018 and was their last project, so it’s safe to say fans will truly be surprised by the new releases. But this is just the beginning. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the band is gearing up to release The Trip Out, their seventh album and latest in four years. Check out the video below!