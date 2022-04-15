High On Fire’s Matt Pike Announces Northwestern U.S. Tour Dates Featuring Old Iron & Death Cave

Home News Lauren Floyd April 15th, 2022 - 7:42 AM

High On Fire‘s Matt Pike debuted his solo LP Pike vs. the Automaton on February 18 via MNRK Heavy. Now Pike has announced the very first live shows with his solo band, which includes drummer Jon Reid, bassist Chad “Chief” Hartgrave, guitarist Chris Evans (Lord Dying), and “possible special guests.” The group has booked live dates in Seattle (May 5), Tacoma, WA (May 6), Port Angeles, WA (May 7) and Portland, OR (May 8) with additional live performances expected to be announced soon.

Pike will also be joined by Old Iron and Death Cave, who’s Smoking Mountain was released in September 2020. The rocker is all geared up for the tour asking fans, “Who’s ready to be crushed by sound?!? Rehearsals for our inaugural shows have been deafening! We are primed and ready to deliver and destroy! See you soon!” His latest single from Pike vs. The Automaton features Mastodon’s Brent Hinds.

Pike vs. The Automation Tour Dates:

5/5 – Seattle, WA – Barhouse

5/6 – Tacoma, WA – Plaid Pig

5/7 – Port Angeles, WA – Devil’s Lunchbox

5/8 – Portland, OR – High Water Mark

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat