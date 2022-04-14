Father John Misty Hits The Town in New Video For “Kiss Me (I Loved You)”

Home News Tara Mobasher April 14th, 2022 - 3:58 PM

Father John Misty released a new video fir his song “Kiss Me (I Loved You)” today, directed by David Raboy and starring Annie Hamilton and Alexander Zuccaro. In addition, he added new dates to his previously announced tour for 2022 and 2023 in support of Chloë and The Next 20th Century.

The newly-released music video opened up with different scenes of city streets, and subsequently, a city bar filled with people and Misty’s main characters eyeing each other from across the room. Eventually, the chaos of the night dies down when Hamilton’s character drinks herself to sleep, and police officers wait ominously outside the bar.

Father John Misty’s album, Chloë and The Next 20th Century, was made available on April 8 following the release of its four singles, “Funny Girl,” “Q4,” “The Next 20th Century” and “Goodbye Mr. Blue.”

The singer’s upcoming tour will begin June 26 in Greenfield, July 8 in Des Moines, August 3 in San Diego, August 5 in Las Vegas, August 6 in Phoenix, August 11 in Houston, September 17 in Asheville, September 20 in Washington, D.C., September 30 in Saint Paul, October 7 in Atlanta, March 9 in London and other cities along the way. His extra additions to his tour schedule include San Diego on August 4, Los Angeles on August 19 and March 16 in Glasgow.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna